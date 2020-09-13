Geraldine C. (Broring) Palenske

A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Gerry Palenske, 81, of Winona passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family at her home. She was born to George and Elsie Hilgert of Buffalo City, Wis., Nov. 16, 1938. She was baptized and confirmed in the WELS Lutheran church. She graduated from Cochrane-Belvidere High School, May 17, 1956, where she had participated in marching band, chorus, FHA, dramatics, yearbook staff, and pep club. She also sang and played trumpet with the Swiss Girls.

On Nov. 23, 1957, Gerry married Roger Broring at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cochrane, Wis. They were blessed with five children. After Roger's passing in April 1988, Gerry met and later married the Rev. Carlton Palenske, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Pickwick, Minn., where she had been an active member for more than 30 years.

Gerry was an avid bowler and accordion player. She also loved spending time with family and friends. She was an integral part of the family farm. Her interests included card-playing, cooking, and watching Minnesota Twins baseball. She retired from the State Job Service at the Workforce Center in Winona, with 26 years of service.

She is survived by five children, Natalie (Albert) Siok, Nancy (Mike) Aldinger, Julie (Kevin) Finnestad, Bill Broring, Robert (Karen) Broring; four stepchildren, Sandy (Enrique) Arevelos, Rhonda Palenske, Linda (Jorge) Sasieta, and Stephen (Francis) Palenske; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Elaine Fetting. She was preceded in death by both her husbands; her parents; and three sisters.

Her five-year old grandson, David, said it best: "I love you grandma, have fun with Jesus."

A private funeral is planned for the immediate family. Fawcett Junker Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Memorials will be given to the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod (WELS) for Christian Education at: N16W23377 Stone Ridge Dr., Waukesha, WI 53188.

Matthew 28:20 "Lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world."

