Harley 'Jim' Gene Kuhlmann

HOKAH, Minn. -- Harley "Jim" Kuhlmann, 94, of Hokah was called to his Heavenly home Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, with his wife by his side, at Valley View Healthcare in Houston, Minn. He was born Oct. 2, 1926, at home in Carpenter, Iowa, to Hans and Cora (Carlsgaard) Kuhlmann. He was baptized as an infant and confirmed in 1940, at Deer Creek Lutheran Church in Iowa. He was a long-time member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Hokah, holding several office positions over the years.

Harley was a World War II Veteran. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944, at the age of 17, two days after graduating from high school. He married Audrey Nunemacher, after a seven-year courtship, and the were together for 67 years. Harley drove truck for his brother, was employed at La Crosse Rubber Mills, worked for the Bridge and Building Crew for Milwaukee Railroad, worked for 19 years at Trane Company, and several years at Midwest Gas Company, both in La Crosse, owned and managed Hokah IGA grocery store. He also had part time jobs at Hokah Cheese Factory, Bailey Paper, Inc., and Ready Bus Company, both in La Crescent. After his retirement he did meat cutting for Quillins Grocery Store in La Crescent.

He was a council member for Hokah and also a two term Mayor, during the Como Park restoration. He enjoyed horses, owning several with his daughter, Wanda. He loved a good game of cards. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins. He enjoyed watching movies with his family and grandkids. Westerns were his favorite, especially John Wayne movies. He also enjoyed Christian movies.

Harley is survived by his wife, Audrey; two sons, Keith (Donna) and Daryl (fiance', Stephanie Olson); three daughters, Diane Newman, Kathy (Charles) Clark and Shelly Rae (Brian) Dickes; grandchildren, Andrea (Nicolas) Henley, James Kuhlmann, Andrew (Ellen) and Christopher (Brianna) Newman, Nathan Clark, Brittany (Jordan) Gazdek, Josh (Alyssa) Kuhlmann, Gabrielle and Callie Kuhlmann, Alan and Erin Dickes; precious great-grandchildren, Ashlyn and Daniel Henley, Bri Ella, Cohen and Olivia Newmann, Maximus Harley Marshman; stepgreat-granddaughter, Ava Marshman; along with several wonderful nieces, nephews; and special friends, Loran Olson, Karen Kuhlmann. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Wanda Kaye; and a son-in-law, David Newman.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pastor John Unnasch, the staff at Valley View Healthcare, Dr. Peter Franta, Mayo Hospice nurses, Fran Felton - talented singer and guitarist and Pastor Kristin Van Hengingen.

A public visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at the Schumacher - Kish Funeral Home, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Facial coverings are required and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. A private funeral service will be held at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Hokah. Pastor John Unnasch will officiate. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery.