Harriet O. Miller

HOUSTON -- Harriet O. Miller, 83, of Houston passed away peacefully with family by her side Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at her home. Harriet was born Aug. 26, 1937, in Winona, to Odin and Selina (Hundorf) Johnsgaard. She married John Seekamp and together had five children. They later divorced.

Harriet lived and worked on the buffalo farm until 1972, then moved to the house on Highway 76. She also worked as a certified nursing assistant at Valley View Health Care, until her open-heart surgery in 1993.

In 1996, she married August Miller, at the Caledonia Court House.

Harriet enjoyed attending fairs, parades, dancing and listening to music - especially Conway Twitty, mowing and taking care of her lawn. She was tough and very caring grandma, who loved her grandchildren fiercely.

Survivors include her children, Marsha (Jim) Erdmann, Terry (fiancé, Kathy Young) Seekamp, and Doug (Dana) Seekamp; grandchildren, Marcie, Jimmy, Heath, Mitch, Crystal, Dustin, Danielle, and Tiffany; 21 great-grandchildren; onw great-great grandchild; and her beloved dog, Peanuts.

She was preceded in death by her husband, August; an infant child; and son, Steve Seekamp.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon, Saturday, Oct. 24, at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston. A private family service will follow at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Linda McPeak officiating. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols. The funeral will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/Cross-of-Christ-Lutheran-Church-152900184724030/ and the service bulletin for Harriet's funeral will be available on the church website at www.crossofchristhouston.org. Harriet will be laid to rest in Money Creek Cemetery.

Please leave a memory of Harriet and view her video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service, Houston, is assisting the family.