Helen LaVonne McNally
FUNERAL HOME
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service Winona/Goodview
3480 Service Dr
Goodview, MN

Helen LaVonne McNally

Helen LaVonne McNally, 86, of Winona died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Lake Winona Manor. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at 910 East Second St,, the temporary location of Hoff Celebration of Life Center with the Rev. Jeff Franko officiating. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Helen will be laid to rest in Bush Cemetery. In lieu flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Church. Masks and social distancing are required. Please leave a memory of Helen and sign her online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family.


Published by Winona Daily News on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center temporary location
910 East Second St, temporary location, MN
Mar
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center temporary location
910 East Second St, temporary location, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service Winona/Goodview
