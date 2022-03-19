Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winona Daily News
Winona Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Henry Harold Springer
FUNERAL HOME
Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home & Cremation Service
125 S Armstrong Ave
Litchfield, MN
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 23 2022
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers

Henry Harold Springer

LITCHFIELD - Henry Harold Springer, loving husband, father of five children, passed away December 10, 2021 at the age of 85.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Church of Our Lady in Manannah, MN. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 23, 2022 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral & Cremation in Litchfield, MN with a 5:00 p.m. Rosary and 7:45 p.m. Prayer service.  Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Saint Benedict Parish Cemetery in Avon, MN following the service. 

Please sign our online guestbook at www.johnsonhagglund.com.


Published by Winona Daily News on Mar. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home & Cremation Service
125 S Armstrong Ave, Litchfield, MN
Mar
23
Rosary
5:00p.m.
Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home & Cremation Service
125 S Armstrong Ave, Litchfield, MN
Mar
23
Prayer Service
7:45p.m.
Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home & Cremation Service
125 S Armstrong Ave, Litchfield, MN
Mar
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Church of Our Lady
Manannah, MN
Mar
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Church of Our Lady
Manannah, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home & Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.