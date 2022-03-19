Henry Harold Springer

LITCHFIELD - Henry Harold Springer, loving husband, father of five children, passed away December 10, 2021 at the age of 85.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Church of Our Lady in Manannah, MN. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 23, 2022 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral & Cremation in Litchfield, MN with a 5:00 p.m. Rosary and 7:45 p.m. Prayer service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Saint Benedict Parish Cemetery in Avon, MN following the service.

