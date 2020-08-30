Irvin August Nunemacher

Irvin August Nunemacher, 88, formerly of Altura died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, surrounded by family at The Waters on Mayowood in Rochester. He was born March 28, 1932, to August and Viola (Papenfus) Nunemacher and raised in rural Hokah.

Irvin enlisted in the U.S. Marines Corp in May 1951. While home on leave attending a dance at the Avalon Ballroom, he was introduced to his future wife of 66 years, Jacqueline "Jackie" Roster, by his cousin, Elizabeth "Betz" Fruechte, who also happened to be Jackie's good friend. They later married in Las Vegas, May 22, 1954. Irvin went on to serve 20 years in the Marines, including a tour of duty in Korea and two tours in Vietnam, with his armored tank division stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Camp Pendleton, Calif., and Camp Lejeune, N.C. On May 31, 1971, Irvin retired from the Marine Corp, moved back to the Midwest and made their home in Altura. He and Jackie belonged to the Rollingstone Sno-bankers Snowmobile Club, enjoying several years snowmobiling with friends on long winter days. Irv worked for Kalmes & Thompson Implements in Altura, before going on to drive truck for Rochester Silo, and ultimately purchasing his own semi-truck and contracting with Bud Meyer Trucking until his retirement. Irvin even enjoyed a brief stint as the town constable, providing security for local dances at the Gaymor Ballroom. He also enjoyed working for the local farmers during planting//harvest seasons. Following his retirement, he and Jackie enjoyed 18 winters in Weslaco, Texas, where they enjoyed shuffleboard, regular visits to South Padre Island and Mexico and entertaining visitors from the North.

Irvin enjoyed working in his yard, tending to his apple trees, fishing, hunting, playing cards, tinkering, chauffeuring his wife and daughters around to area rummage sales and restoring his newly-found treasures. He was a master of the BBQ and enjoyed hosting family get-togethers in the backyard. Irv and Jackie truly enjoyed visiting casinos, both locally and during their over the road adventures.

Survivors include his wife, Jackie; four children, Michele (Bruce) Vincent of Franklinville, N.C., Melody (Rick) Keller of Farmington, Mark (Theresa) Nunemacher of St. Charles and Theresa "Tina" (Loren) Nunemacher-Tews of Eyota; 10 grandchildren, Jason (Sara) Kieffer, Nicole (Micah) Maser, Joe Kieffer, Aimee Kieffer, Ryan (Kristin) Keller, Jay (Jessica) Keller, Michael, Rachael and Aaron Nunemacher and Breanna Tews; and 15 great-grandchildren. Irvin was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Augusta Verthein.

A funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in St. Charles, with the Reverend Tim Biren officiating. A visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Hoff Funeral Home in St. Charles and one hour before services Wednesday at the church. Due to current restrictions, social distancing and masks will be required. Military honors by the St. Charles American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts will be conducted outside of church following the funeral Mass. A reception will follow church services at The Garage along Highway 74, in St. Charles. Burial will take place in Minnesota Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Thursday, Sept. 3 at 10 am.

Special thank you to The Waters on Mayowood and Seasons Hospice for their comfort and care. Please share a memory of Irvin at his online guestbook and view his video tribute, when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com.