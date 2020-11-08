Jack Arthur Neitzke

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. -- Jack Arthur Neitzke, 89, of Fountain City passed away Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Winona Health embraced by the love of his family. He fought a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease and cancer.

Jack was born Jan. 27, 1931, in Winona, to Edward and Flora (Haessig) Neitzke, and graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1949. He was united in marriage to Elaine M. Heckman July 30, 1955, in Winona, and she preceded him in death July 4, 2013.

Jack proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Jack and Elaine owned Winona Typewriter from 1957 to 1995. Jack also designed and patented EZ Dock in the early 1990s. He loved to fly and had his private pilot's license. Jack built Breezy Point Harbor and boat launch at his home in Fountain City.

Jack is lovingly survived by his son, Mark Neitzke, Fountain City; daughter, Shari (Wade) Greseth, Hill City, S.D.; three grandchildren, Cori, Niki, and Ashley; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; parents; son, Bruce in 1965; brother, Maurice; sisters, Lois, and Shirley.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia St. in Winona. Following the visitation, a committal service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, where the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9 of Winona will provide military honors.

