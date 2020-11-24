Jack Roger Risser

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- Jack Roger Risser, 83, of Burnsville passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, and was welcomed into heaven by Marilyn, his wife of 63 years.

He is survived by daughters, Mary Frampton and Kathy Risser.

Dad was born and raised in Winona. He married his high school sweetheart in 1956. He and Mom made their home in Winona and later in South Minneapolis, where they worshipped at Holy Cross Lutheran Church since 1971. Dad taught by example, he had a gentle and kind spirit and his world revolved around his family. He provided for us in every way possible. He worked for the Winona Milk Co., and then spent 38 years, in the baking industry.

Dad's favorite hobby, besides beating us at cribbage, was collecting various items, mostly antiques, with Mom. He was especially proud of his beer stein collection. It brought him great joy to pass it on to his grandsons. Dad was an avid Minnesota sports fan and especially enjoyed cheering on the Gophers.

Thank you to both the Regent of Burnsville and Grace Hospice, for the outstanding care given to Dad and support shown to our family. You are all angels.

Please let your memorial to Dad be in the form of a kindness paid forward - that would be his wish.