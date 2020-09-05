James Everett Mueller

PINE ISLAND, Minn. -- James Everett Mueller, 62, of Pine Island died unexpectedly Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, while trimming trees - a job he loved to do. Jim was born May 20, 1958, in Winona, to Everett and Shirley (Golish) Mueller.

He was a graduate of Winona Senior High School class of 1976. He had a successful career as a business owner and tree trimmer and took great pride in his work. But he was never as happy as when he was in his boat, probably catching a bigger fish than you. He was a truly talented angler. He loved his family fiercely and if you knew him, you never left a visit without seeing the latest photos of his loved ones. He had a soft spot for chocolate labs, especially Charlie and Chelsey. He never said no to an opportunity to take out the 4-wheeler. He lived for his yearly trip to Pincherry Resort on Bass Lake, making memories with family. His last pride and joy was his 1941 Chevy pickup - the toy he never got to enjoy.

Jim will be sadly missed by his parents; his children, Kristi (Kelly) Pogatchnik and David Mueller; his life companion, Judy Kuntz; his brother, Dennis (Sally) Mueller; and sisters, Nancee Kukowski and her fiancé, Buzz Rolbiecki, Jolene (Mike) Bundy; and Judy's children, Scott (Beth) Kuntz, Wayne (Meghan) Kuntz, Rick Kuntz. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, the little ones who brought so much joy to his life. Jim will also be forever remembered by his numerous aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. Jim was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald and Margaret Golish, Clarence and Laura Mueller; uncle, Robert Mueller, uncle Donald Golish; and brother-in-law, Steve Kukowski.

Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Mahler Chapel in Pine Island. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Masks are required for all events.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.