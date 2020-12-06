Menu
James H. Muras
1939 - 2020
BORN
April 23, 1939
DIED
December 3, 2020

James H. Muras

James H. Muras, 81, of Winona passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Lake Winona Manor.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Christian wake service at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. There will not be any visitation held Wednesday, please meet at the Basilica for the Mass. Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.


Published by Winona Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home
376 East Sarnia Street, Winona, Minnesota 55987
Dec
8
Funeral service
7:30p.m.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home
376 East Sarnia Street, Winona, Minnesota 55987
Dec
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
The Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka
625 East Fourth Street, Winona, Minnesota 55987
Funeral services provided by:
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona
GUEST BOOK
Jim and I worked together for many years ,He not only was a great worker but a wonderful person to be around!! My condolences RoyHazelton
Roy Hazelton
December 6, 2020