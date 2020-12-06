James H. Muras

James H. Muras, 81, of Winona passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Lake Winona Manor.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Christian wake service at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. There will not be any visitation held Wednesday, please meet at the Basilica for the Mass. Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.