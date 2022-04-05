James "Jim" Kline

GALESVILLE - James "Jim" Kline, 85, of Galesville, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 2, 2022 with his immediate children by his side.

Jim was the youngest of two children born to Albert and Clara "Virgini" Kline in March 1937, in McComb, OH.

Jim is survived by his wife Arlene (Dietsch) Kline; and his children: Mandy (Adam) Dorsch, Becky (Shane Burrell) Hauge, Mike (Connie) Hertelt; Darlene (Jeff) Davenport; Dale (Patti) Dietsch, and many grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Virginia, his first wife Margaret (Lucas) Kline, and his sister Yvonne (Bonnie) Dunaway. Jim was a loving husband, father and community member and a friend to many and he will be missed dearly.

Visitation for Jim will be held from 5:30-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 with a Memorial Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Both will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 20237 W. Ridge Ave., Galesville, WI. A burial will follow at a later date in Zanesville, OH.

In lieu of flowers, Jim requested that donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Galesville, the Masonic Lodge of Galesville, and/or the American Cancer Society.