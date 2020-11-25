James R. Nelson

STOCKTON -- James R. Nelson, 69, of Stockton passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Whitewater Healthcare Center, St. Charles.

James "Jim" was born April 30, 1951, in Postville, Iowa, to Elmer and Ruth (Eckhart) Nelson. He graduated from Oelwein High School, Oelwein, Iowa. On June 26, 1971, he married Diane McNulty in West Union, Iowa. Jim served four years in the Navy (1971-1975) before settling in Stockton. He worked in sales with various local industries for many years. After a life-altering stroke in 1997, he was able to rehab and change careers, working for the State of Minnesota DOT, and later for the Minnesota City Bus Company.

Jim was known for his great sense of humor and quick wit. He had the "gift of gab" and could talk at length about any subject. He was a master storyteller, often entertaining visitors for hours at his woodworking "shop" in Stockton. Over the years he enjoyed fishing, boating, golfing - but most of all he enjoyed listening to classic country and oldies radio.

Jim is survived by four children, Tony (Sherry) Nelson, Galesville, Wis., Eric (Kim) Nelson, St. Charles, Ben (Carolyn) Nelson, Mankato, Minn., and Amanda (Doug) Kelley, Winona; eight grandchildren, Cecilia, Lily, Carter, Cooper, Joseph, Nora, Harrison and Miles; a sister, Sandra (Charles) Hughson, Springfield, Ill.; and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Diane; an infant daughter, Erica Lee Nelson; an infant sister, Lynn Marie Nelson; and a brother, Charles Nelson.

A visitation to remember Jim will be 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, with a closing prayer at 6 p.m. Interment will be at God's Acres Cemetery, Iowa.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory, Winona, and Fountain City, Wis. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.