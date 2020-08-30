Menu
James Willis "Amy" Jorgenson

James "Amy" Willis Jorgenson

WINONA/SPRING VALLEY -- James "Amy" Willis Jorgenson, 70 of Winona and formerly of Spring Valley, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Lake Winona Manor.

Jim was born Aug. 12, 1950, in Lime Springs, Iowa, to Clarence and Beatrice (TerMatt) Jorgenson. He graduated from Spring Valley High School in 1968. On May 30, 1970, Jim married the love of his life, Marlois Gabbert at St. Columban's Catholic Church.

Jim worked in car sales throughout his life. He spent 25 years with Kuehn Motor Company, first in Spring Valley and then moving to Winona, to be the general manager in 1993. He then spent 10 years at Sugar Loaf Ford before retiring in 2016.

He enjoyed golfing and was a former member of Root River County Club and Westfield Golf Course. Jim loved drives in the country and going to casinos and was a diehard Minnesota Vikings fan!

He is survived by his wife, Marlois of 50 years; three children, Stacey (Darren) Dershem of Lakeville, Benjamin of Winona and Gabriel of Winona; five grandchildren, Wesley (Naomi) Jorgenson, Riley and Alex Jorgenson and Carter and Ross Dershem; two great-grandchildren, Justin and Reese Jorgenson; sister, Connie (LaVern) Mathison of Rochester; two brothers-in-law, Greg and Dave Gabbert; and several nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Jackie Gabbert; and brother-in-law, Bruce Gabbert.

Jim generously donated his body to the Mayo Clinic Anatomical Bequest Program. A celebration of Jim's Life will be 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center led by funeral celebrant, Jodi Heim. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Please wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines.

Please share a memory of Jim, sign his online guestbook and view his video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com.


Published by Winona Daily News on Aug. 30, 2020.
