Jane Marie Dorschner

WINONA, MN - Jane Marie Dorschner, age 82 passed away at Good Samaritan in Brainerd MN on December 24, 2021. Jane was born on November 30th, 1939 in Winona MN to Joseph and Lucille (Feuling) Theis.

She attended Cathedral grade school and graduated from Cotter High School. After graduation, she attended St. Theresa's College in Winona where she graduated with a BA degree in Education. Jane married Vernon Dorschner on August 12th, 1967 in Winona, MN.

In 1970, she moved to Brainerd. She was active in her community and had a love for family, gardening, and outdoors. She also loved art and painting and many numerous paintings she completed decorated her home.

Jane is survived by her brother James Theis (Mary Lee Theis) and son, Scott Dorschner, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jane is preceded by death by her parents: Joseph and Lucille Theis and husband Vern Dorschner. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.