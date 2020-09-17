Jean Marie Sullivan

WABASHA -- Jean Marie Sullivan, 83, of Wabasha passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Jean was born Feb. 12, 1937, in Trout Creek, near Nelson, Wis. She graduated in 1955, with the last class to graduate from Nelson High School. She met her husband, Jack, through her brother, Roger and married Jack in 1957, at Durand Methodist Church. They lived their entire married life in Wabasha. Jean worked for Wabasha County Social Services for 20 years before retiring, after which she and Jack traveled with their Boston Terrier, visiting many states, visiting Vicki almost every winter and enjoying grandchildren. Jack died in 2007.

Jean was a member of the Kellogg United Methodist Church all of her married life, also a long time member of the Wabasha American Legion Auxiliary. She loved spending time with her family, three children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She loved baking cookies for them to take home when they visited her. She loved playing cards with her friends, over the years and her trips to the casinos. Summer time meant flower planting time.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Debbie and Andy Schouweiler (Wabasha), Vicki and Kyle Dillard (Jacksonville, Fla.) and Steve and Jackie Sullivan (Cannon Falls); four grandchildren, Megan (Adam) Nerud (Mantorville), Trevor (Jacki) Sullivan (Zumbrota), Eric Dillard (Jacksonville) and Taylor Dillard (Jacksonville); and three great-grandchildren, Madison and Jackson Nerud and Raegan Sullivan. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Patty Reinhardt, Loine Reinhardt, and Patti Baldwin (Hap).

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack; and her four brothers, Roger, Gerald, Glen and John Reinhardt.

Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Abbott Funeral Home, Wabasha. A private celebration of life will be held at the Kellogg United Methodist Church, Kellogg, Minn. Interment will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Nelson Cemetery, Nelson, Wis. All friends and family are welcome.

Memorials can be directed to Kellogg United Methodist Church.

Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com.