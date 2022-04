Jeanette Theresa Steiner

Jeanette Theresa Steiner passed away due to heart failure on Monday, January 25, 2021, at the age of 86. The Funeral Mass for Jeanette will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Winona.

