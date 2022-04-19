Joan L. Beebe

Monona, WI/West Salem, WI, - Joan L. Beebe, 93, of Monona, WI passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at University of Wisconsin Hospital, Madison. Joan, the oldest of three children, was born on April 7, 1929 to Clemens and Leah (Morrow) Langehaug in Lawrenceville, IL. On March 20,1954 she married James (Jim) R. Beebe in LeRoy, MN. They were blessed with 68 wonderful years of marriage. She lived in Illinois until she was 13, when the family moved to her mother's hometown of LeRoy, MN upon her father's death. She graduated in 1947 as the Class Salutatorian from LeRoy High School. She attended Northwestern School of Nursing in Minneapolis, graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1950. Her first job was in Worthington, MN and then at Children's Hospital in Denver, CO. Several of her nursing classmates became lifelong friends, and she faithfully kept in touch with them through the years. Among her many memories was a bus trip to New York City with three classmates from Denver. She returned to Minneapolis from 1952-1954 and studied to become a Public Health Nurse at the University of Minnesota. While attending the University, she met Jim and they married in the spring of 1954. When Jim entered the Army in August of 1954, she found nursing jobs near where he was stationed in Missouri and Kentucky.Joan and Jim lived in Celina, OH from 1956-1970. She enjoyed life there and made many friendships that lasted throughout her life. Jim's job took them temporarily to New London, WI from 1963-1965. In the spring of 1970 they purchased the International Harvester Farm Equipment Dealership in West Salem, operating it until 1982. Joan worked at the Mulder Nursing Home for about a year and then helped Jim in the business for a number of years, but mostly she enjoyed being a stay-at-home Mom to their three children. When the children were grown and gone, she worked part-time for the LaCrosse Visiting Nurses until she retired.Her children and grandchildren and other close relatives were very important to her and she always enjoyed being with them. She had to accept the fact of seeing those who lived farther away only once or twice a year. In her senior years, she loved keeping in touch with family and friends by phone. Joan was an active 52 year member of the Presbyterian Church of West Salem, serving as the Sunday School Leader and Teacher, an Elder and Deacon, as well as being active with the Presbyterian Women's group. She was a Charter member and served as President of the Lakeview Health Center Auxiliary for many years, was a life member of the West Salem Historical Society, was a volunteer coordinator and caregiver with La Crosse Interfaith Caregivers from 1997-2016, and was even a Red Hat Lady. Joan's Christian faith was special to her; she enjoyed reaching out to others who needed help or just needed a friend.Joan and Jim enjoyed traveling to visit their family and friends, and in later years spent many winters in Florida. In July of 2020, they sold their home in West Salem and moved to Monona to be near their son, David and his family.Joan is survived by her husband, Jim; and their three children: Cheryl (Rick) Hevier of Huntington, NY; Kent (Lori) Beebe of Pensacola, FL; David (Jane) Beebe of Monona; four grandchildren: Jacob (Jessica) Beebe of Oklahoma City, OK; Richard (Sisira) Hevier, Jr of Huntington, NY; Wilson Beebe (Maria Krutikova) of Wauwatosa; and Mara Beebe (Ryan Shogren) of Madison; two great grandchildren: Aravindh and Arjun Hevier; sister, Carol J. Peil of Aurora, MN; brother-in-law, Charles W. Beebe of La Conner, WA; five nieces and two nephews; and two grand nephews and four grand nieces.Joan was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bryce Langehaug; sister-in-law, Judy Langehaug; brother-in-law, Ray Peil; sister-in-law, Marion Beebe.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 22, at The Presbyterian Church of West Salem, 625 West Franklin Street. Burial at the Trempealeau Public Cemetery in Trempealeau, WI will follow the service and luncheon. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the church and from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. before the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Presbyterian Church of West Salem or the West Salem Historical Society. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com