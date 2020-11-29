Joann Clarice Hagedorn

Our loving and devoted mother and grandmother, Joann Clarice Hagedorn, 84, of Winona died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Joann was born June 11, 1936, in Winona, to Edward and Ella (Heller) Smith. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Martin's Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Winona where she later married Charles 'Chuck' Hagedorn May 19, 1956.

Joann was an active member of St. Martin's church throughout her life. She was a member of the Walther League in her youth and later the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, through which she worked many church bazaars and luncheons. Her activities in the church reflected her love for the community in which she lived and her love for children. At different points in her life, she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and participated in many bible studies. She was generous with her time and served her church wherever she was needed.

The strong connection to those around her was central to all parts of Joann's life. Her love of teaching extended into the community, where she worked with children with special needs in the Winona public schools. Music gave her the opportunity to be among friends. She enjoyed singing, dancing, and played in an accordion band when she was young. Throughout her life, she rarely missed a performance by the Winona Municipal Band, where her husband played trombone.

Joann's home was always open and welcoming to friends and family. She was an excellent cook and baker, and would always be ready to offer coffee, cookies, or a meal to anyone who would stop by. She enjoyed hosting friends for card games and get-togethers, and loved to decorate her home for holidays and seasons.

Above all, Joann's greatest joy in life was her family. Her kind and outgoing nature inspired the same in those around her. We will always remember her for her love, humility, and the smile which was always present on her face.

Joann is survived by her son, Steve (Debbie) Hagedorn, Woodbury, Minn.; daughters, Lori (Will) Warberg, Kalispell, Mont., and Shari (Steve) Wagner, Winona; grandsons, Patrick Warberg, Fort Wayne, Ind., and Logan Warberg, Pittsburgh, Pa.; granddaughters, Calli Jo Wagner, Mankato, Minn., and Caitlyn Wagner, Winona; granddaughter, Jamie Steber (Adam), West St. Paul, Minn.; great-granddaughters, Cammy and Ashlynn, West St. Paul; brother-in-law, Richard (Sue) Hagedorn, Rushford; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, close friends, and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her loving husband, Chuck.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, until the funeral service at noon, at St. Martin's Evangelical Lutheran Church, with the Reverend Richard A. Moore officiating. Joann will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery. Those attending will be required to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines.

One by one he'll come and call us.

Lead us gently by his hand.

Where we'll all be reunited.

In his home called heaven land.

Online condolences or memories may be left for Joann's family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.