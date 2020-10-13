JoAnn 'Joni' Grace Nichols

GOODVIEW -- JoAnn "Joni" Grace Nichols, 84 of Goodview passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Lake Winona Manor. JoAnn was born June 19, 1936, to Edward and Dora (Gensmer) Matthees, in Norton Township. She graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1954. On Oct. 5, 1963, she married Boyd Nichols.

They lived in St. Louis Park, Minn., and in 1967, moved to Winona. She was employed at Prudential Insurance Company in Winona and Minneapolis, C&G Claim Service, and retired from Winona Health in 2008.

JoAnn was a lifelong member of First Lutheran Church in Minnesota City.

JoAnn loved to go dancing and enjoyed attending auctions and garage sales. She also bowled with the same team for many years. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and getting together with friends.

JoAnn is survived by her daughter, Melanie (Dan) Heim of Pine Island; brother, Gordon Matthees of Goodview; two sisters-in-law, Janette Matthees of Byron and Sharon Matthees of Rollingstone; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Boyd, in 1990; brothers, Eldor and Ed Matthees; and an infant brother.

A private graveside service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Norton Township. A public service will be held at a later date. Please leave a memory of JoAnn at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family.