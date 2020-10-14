Joanne Mary (Valentine) Sackett

It is with great sadness that we share the peaceful passing of Joanne Mary (Valentine) Sackett, 88, of Winona Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

Joanne was born in the town of Buffalo, Buffalo County, Wis., to Donald and Atanza (Zehren) Valentine, who preceded her to heaven. She was also preceded by two brothers, James and Kenny Valentine; stepson, Allen Sackett; granddaughter, Krystal Hundt; along with other great family and friends.

Joanne will be sadly missed, but fondly remembered by her loving husband, Charles Sackett; brothers, Don (Carol) Valentine and Wayne (Sandy) Valentine; her children, Rick (Lisa) House and Kimberly (Tom) Hundt; as well as her many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and all of their families.

Joanne was a Christian with unconditional love for everyone she met. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Some of her favorite things were shopping, getting pampered, or decorating for the holidays.

She will be greatly missed by many and will always be remembered in our hearts.

The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Esther and the many other friends Joanne treasured.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona. The Very Reverend Mark C. Mc Nea will officiate. Joanne will be laid to rest in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Rollingstone.

Those attending will be required to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines.

Online condolences or memories may be left for Joanne's family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.