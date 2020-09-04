Menu
Johanna Przybylski

Johanna E. Przybylski

ROLLINGSTONE -- Johanna E. Przybylski, 84, of Rollingstone passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Benedictine St. Anne in Winona.

Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home's new location at 376 East Sarnia St. in Winona. Those attending are required to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines. A private family service will be held, with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Winona.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.


Published by Winona Daily News on Sep. 4, 2020.
