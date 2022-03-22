Menu
John F. Grzadzielewski
FUNERAL HOME
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona
376 East Sarnia Street
Winona, MN
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 26 2022
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona
John F. Grzadzielewski

TREMPEALEAU, WI - John F. "Butch" "Vince" Grzadzielewski, age 74, of Trempealeau, WI, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Gundersen Health System Hospital in La Crosse.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until a prayer service at 4:00 PM on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. A luncheon and reception will be held at the funeral home following the service. A celebration of John's life is also being planned for early June 2022, and will be announced later.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.


Published by Winona Daily News on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona
376 East Sarnia Street PO Box 1127, Winona, MN
Mar
26
Prayer Service
4:00p.m.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona
376 East Sarnia Street PO Box 1127, Winona, MN
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.