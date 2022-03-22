John F. Grzadzielewski

TREMPEALEAU, WI - John F. "Butch" "Vince" Grzadzielewski, age 74, of Trempealeau, WI, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Gundersen Health System Hospital in La Crosse.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until a prayer service at 4:00 PM on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. A luncheon and reception will be held at the funeral home following the service. A celebration of John's life is also being planned for early June 2022, and will be announced later.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.