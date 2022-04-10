John (Jack) Snyder

MINNEAPOLIS - John (Jack) Snyder of Minneapolis passed away at University of Minnesota Hospital on March 30, 2022. Jack was born July 27, 1930, to Andrew and Susie (Whetstone). He grew up in Winona, MN where he met his future wife, Pat Snyder. They married in 1950 and had four children: Steve, Sue, Gary, and Peggy. After 52 years of marriage, Pat passed away June 2, 2003.

Jack was a member of IUOE Local 49 for many years. He loved to fish, play cards, play games on his computer, go to the casino, watch sporting events, complete puzzles, and play cribbage almost daily. He was a kind, compassionate and caring person. His big heart was evident and will be sadly missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by his son, Steve, and Steve's children Desiree (Jeff) Hillman, and Willy. Daughter, Sue Dynon and her children James and Stacey (Michael Olson). Son Gary, daughter in law, Linda Snyder, and their children Jennifer (Jeramy) Page, and Andy. Daughter Peggy (Al) Brummer and their Children Jim (Debi), Joe, and John (Nicole). In addition to four children, nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, he was able to meet his great great grandchild, Oliver Bratsch. He was so proud of all his grand, great grand and great great grandchildren.

A special thank you goes out to son Gary for living with him for the past few years and taking care of him. A private family gathering will be held in July to celebrate his life.