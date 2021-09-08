Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winona Daily News
Winona Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph H. "Joe" Hentges
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fawcett-Junker Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1476 W Broadway
Winona, MN

Joseph "Joe" H. Hentges

FOUNTAIN CITY - Joseph "Joe" H. Hentges, 84 of Fountain City, WI, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Sauer Healthcare, Winona, MN.

Joe was born September 16, 1936, in Fountain City to Edward and Katherine (Huppert) Hentges. He graduated from Cochrane-Fountain City High School and obtained his bachelor's degree from Winona State University. On September 14, 1957, he married Karlo Wolfe and together they raised three sons: Mike, Bruce, and Jim. She preceded him in death October 19, 2010.

He was a life-long member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fountain City. He served in the US Army and was a member of the American Legion Post 56, Fountain City. He retired as a purchasing agent for Fiberite (now Solvay Composite) and was employed there for over 30 years.

He is survived by three sons: Mike (Pam) Hentges, Fountain City, Bruce Hentges, Fountain City, and Jim (Jane) Hentges, Fountain City; two grandchildren: Sam (Katie) Hentges, son of Mike and Pam, and Ryan Hentges, son of Bruce Hentges; and one brother Edward (Betty Jean) Hentges, Fountain City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Karlo; a sister Cecelia Phillips; and two brothers: Leo and John "Jack" Hentges.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fountain City, with the Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Aruldoss Savarimuthu officiating. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Fountain City.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, MN and Fountain City, WI. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.



Published by Winona Daily News on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Fountain City, MN
Sep
13
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Fountain City, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Fawcett-Junker Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fawcett-Junker Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I so remember working with Joe the first time he came to Sauer. He was a joy to treat in occupational therapy. A Beautiful smile. My sympathies for all of you.
Bea Hayes/Matzke
September 11, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the family. Maybe time heal your sadness and your memories bring you smiles in the tough days ahead. Thinking of you all. MJNA
Julie (Baures) & Mike Hoffman
September 10, 2021
Jim and Jane, sorry for your loss. Sending my condolences.
Steli Marteva-Ustavalkova
Other
September 10, 2021
You are in our thoughts and prayers. So sorry for your family´s loss.
Duane and Beth DuBois
September 8, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss, may God bless all of you during this difficult time. Sending our condolences
Bob & Kim Platteter
Friend
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results