Judith Ann Loewen

Judith Ann Loewen, 68 of Winona, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at her home. Judy was born September 19, 1953, in Minneapolis to Robert and Agnes (Olson) Sherman. She was raised in Albert Lea and graduated from Albert Lea High School. She worked her way through four years at the University of Minnesota, graduating in 1976. Like her mother-in-law, she put her husband through his last year of college. Fred and Judy were married on a rainy day, significant because fifteen of Fred's high school friends rode motorcycles through the rain for the celebration. Judy returned to school, obtaining her PhD in Infectious Disease. She worked professionally in hospitals in Winona, LaCrosse, and Rochester, and worked as the Program Director of Clinical Laboratory Science at Winona State University.

Judy started Lee-Ann Estate Sales in Winona and would like to thank all of the customers from over the years. She would put on the most fantastic Christmas parties for family and friends. To say she enjoyed decorating would be an understatement.

Judy loved to travel, collecting Christmas ornaments, and was a blue-chip cook. Judy worked hard all her life to provide for her family, which was always a priority. She was the first call for many family members and friends when seeking advice. She will be missed by many people.

Judy is survived by her husband, Fred; two sons: Frederick Loewen and Erik (Carly) Loewen; two brothers: John (Barb) Sherman and Paul Sherman; mother-in-law, Lenore Loewen; nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A service is being planned for 2022. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements.

