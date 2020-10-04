Judith M. (Beck) Neitzel

Judith "Judy" M. (Beck) Neitzel, 76, of Winona passed away, losing her battle with lung cancer, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at 2:17 p.m. in hospice care at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis., surrounded by family.

Judy was born to the late Florian O. and Veronica F. (Pampuch) Beck Sept. 17, 1944, at Winona General Hospital. She attended St. Stanislaus School, before graduating from Cotter High School, Winona, in 1961. She fell in love with Alvin (Tino) F. Neitzel of Fountain City, Wis. They were married at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Feb. 17, 1962. They moved to the Neitzel family farm, located on Canada Ridge, where they raised their family.

Judy was very proud of her extra-large family, especially of her seven children, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Additionally, she was proud to be a sister to 17 siblings, friend, cousin, sister-in-law, and an aunt to her beloved nephews and nieces - so many precious people.

She started as a homemaker but carried a variety of jobs. One of her most notable roles was with Beck Catering - the family owned business started by her mother, Verna, in the 1970s. She worked side-by-side with several family members and friends serving the Winona area over the years.

Judy was very passionate about enjoying life and having fun. In her spare time, you could find her hanging out at local places to socialize, going to the casino, reading, watching TV, and most importantly spending time with her rambunctious family. Judy had an amazing talent for finding humor and being positive in almost any situation, so important when dealing with life's struggles. We love you mom (Judy) and know that you are home.

Judy is survived by six children, Al Neitzel of La Crosse, Kim (Mike) Graham of Sparta, Wis., Sue (Mark) Miller of La Crescent, Jim (Birgit) Neitzel of Lampertheim, Germany, Debbie Neitzel (Eric Bashaw) of La Crosse, and Vickie (Paul) Bakalars of La Crescent; eight grandchildren, Birgitte (Grant) Kneer, Shane (Peter) Graham, Justin Neitzel, Joey Miller, Katie Bakalars, Kiersten Bakalars, Miranda Miller, and Joshua Bakalars; two great-grandchildren, Logan Kneer and Emmitt Kneer; 12 Beck brothers and sisters, Betty (Tom) Slaby, Shirley, Sandie, Carole, Robert (Judy), Kathy (Gary) McCoy, Steve, Gary (Sandy), Terry, Tim (Amalia), David (Brian), Dan (Noel); and sister-in-law, Marsha Beck; and many cousins, nephew and nieces.

Preceded in death by her husband, Alvin F. Neitzel; son, Michael Neitzel; sister, Mary Ehlenfeldt; and brothers, Jerome, LaVerne, LeRoy and Richard Beck.

Celebration of life will be held from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the Winona American Legion. Private service to be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Fountain City. Please visit www.caringbridge.org/visit/judyneitzelbeck/ for more information.

Memorials can be sent to Neitzel Family at 639 Pettibone Pointe Way, La Crosse, Wis., 54601, c/o Debbie Neitzel.

The family wishes to thank all those who have extended financial and emotional support for Judy during her final days.

The family would like to give a very special thank you to the staff and doctors at Gundersen Health System for their excellent care.