Julia "Julie" Marie Peterson

ARCADIA, Wis. -- Julia "Julie" Marie Peterson, 77, of Arcadia passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse.

Julie was born in Black River Falls Sept. 28, 1943, to Melvin and Esther (Stenulson) Johnson. She was united in marriage to Vernon Peterson Sept. 2, 1961, at Chimney Rock Lutheran Church, and were blessed with 51 years of marriage prior to Vernon's passing in 2012. Julie worked many years as a supportive aid at the Arcadia Elementary School, and her grandchildren adored having Grandma at school. Julie also worked evenings and weekends for many years at John's IGA and the Arcadia Co-Op Grocery. After retirement, Julie was always on the go. She loved to go out shopping, especially when she had someone to shop with to scope out the best deals. Julie was known for doing good deeds for others, talks over coffee, and going out for lunch with her friends. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, word finds, crosswords, playing cards, board games, and attending many dinners at the Frahm's. Julie also enjoyed making desserts, including pumpkin bars, apple pie, and Grandma's strawberry jelly. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Arcadia, where she would volunteer whenever she was able. Her children and grandchildren were her true pride and joy, and the outpouring of love and support she had for each one of them make for memories they will always treasure.

Julie is survived by her children, Wayne (Diana) Peterson of Oregon, Wis., JoAnn (David) Frahm of Dodge, Wis., and Becky (Jason) Baker of Oregon; grandchildren, Erika and Isabella Peterson, Tessa Frahm, Shauna (Andrew) Larson, Brayden Frahm, Bengerman and Emelia Baker; brother-in-law, Royal Peterson; and many close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Keith Richard at birth; sister, Gloria Herried; and brothers-in-law, Ammet, Roger, Royce, and Marls "Mike" Peterson.

A funeral service for Julie will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at the Wozney-Killian Funeral Home with Pastor Cheryl Matthews officiating. Family and friends are invited for visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Upper Beaver Creek Lutheran Cemetery, rural Melrose. Due to circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing protocols will be in place and masks will be required. To express condolences to Julie's family online and for further information, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.