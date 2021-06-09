Julie A. Moriarty

HOMER GLEN, IL - Julie Moriarty, age 81, passed away peacefully in her home at Marian Village in Homer Glen on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Julie was born in Winona, Minnesota, lived in Lombard for over 30 years, and moved to Homer Glen in 2014. She worked at Christ the King School for 10 years, Good Samaritan Hospital as a medical technologist for 15 years, Curative Health Services for 8 years, and later as a Marian Village receptionist associate. Julie was a faithful and devoted Catholic. Her favorite holiday was Halloween, and she was well-known for her elaborate headbands and blinking earrings. She had a special place in her heart for her hometown of Winona, MN, and spending time with her dear friends at Marian Village. Above all else, she loved spending time with her cherished grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Aurelius Sr. and Mary Maze; two brothers: Dr. Aurelius (Anna Rose) Maze Jr. and brother, John Maze FSC; two sisters: Elaine (Jerome) Colletti and Mary Theo (Vildo) Marcello.

Julie will be lovingly remembered by her children: Robert (Yvonne) Moriarty, Bridget (Bryan) McNamara and Sean (Margaret) Moriarty; nine cherished grandchildren: Steven (Margaret), Samantha, Bobby, Peyton, Lexi, and Kendall Moriarty, and Kelly, Katie, and Jack McNamara; two great grandchildren: Vincent and Mila Gorniak; brother: Arthur (June) Maze; sister, Rose Ann (Tom) Crawford; sister-in-law, Irene Maze; former daughter-in-law, Gina Moriarty; and dear friend, Judy (Dan) Siegmund; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Memorials may be made to Lightways Hospice, the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society. Cremation Rites have been respectfully addressed.

A Memorial Service was held at Marion Village in Homer Glen for residents only Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Spirit Catholic Community Church 2003 Hassert Blvd., Naperville, IL at 11:00 a.m. Public visitation was held Monday, June 7, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL 60441.

Inurnment Saint Mary Cemetery 1333 Homer Rd., Winona, MN. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

Arrangements under the care and direction of O'Neil Funeral Home, Lockport, IL 60441.

Family and friends can sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com.