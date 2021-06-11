Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winona Daily News
Winona Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Karen Marie Wieser
FUNERAL HOME
McCormick Funeral Home
205 E Main St
Caledonia, MN

Karen Marie (Radtke) Wieser

Karen Marie Wieser has arrived in her eternal home. She was born July 24, 1949, and passed away June 4, 2021, on the eve of her 50th Wedding Anniversary to the love of her life, Al Wieser, Jr.

Karen was a nurse through and through, not just on her paper degree. She lived her life caring for her family, friends and community. She took great pride in being in the first BSN, RN class graduating from Viterbo. She had a full nursing career, working at St. Francis Hospital in her early years, and later working for over 20 years for La Crescent-Hokah School District as the School Nurse. After retirement, she loved spending time in Florida, and she stayed active caring for her neighbors and friends, always taking others to appointments, having friends for dinner, and bike rides with Al and Heidi.

Karen is survived by her most loved husband, Al, of 50 years; and her children: Heidi (Joe) Thesing, Kelly (Scott) Iverson, Al "Skip" (Trisha) Wieser, III and Nathan Wieser (Jenna Bilskemper). She loved and adored her grandchildren: Rochelle Thesing (Tim Rindahl), Levi Thesing, Amanda Iverson, Autumn Iverson, and Rose Wieser. She is also survived by her sister, Sandra (Vernon) Starke, brothers and sisters-in-laws: Joe and Mary Wieser, Rosemary and Gene Feuerhelm, Elaine and Jim Riehle, Leonard Wieser, Joanne Wieser, Richard and Sheila Wieser, Ruth and Jerry Berns, Sr., Linda Wieser, OSF, Kathy and Duane Undeland, Ed and Ruth Wieser, Terry and Mary Beth Wieser, Patty and Warren Undeland, Betty and Mark Dokken, Bernie and Mike McCormick, Steve Wieser, Jeff and Andrea Wieser, Brian and Kathy Wieser; numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews; and cousins. She also especially loved her godchildren: Michael Wieser, Ross Luecke, Elliott Wieser and Olivia Wieser.

Karen is preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Rosemarie Radtke, brothers-in-law: Larry Luecke and Charlie Wieser; sisters-in law: Joan Wieser and Renee Wieser; godson Michael Wieser; and nieces: Kari Schultz and Beth Berns.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Church of the Crucifixion, La Crescent. Father John Evans II, will officiate and burial will follow at Old Pine Creek Catholic Cemetery, La Crescent. A rosary and prayer service, led by Sr. Linda Wieser, will be said at 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the church and visitation will be from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. Visitation will also be from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Monday before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Crucifixion School or District 300 Foundation for a Memorial Scholarship to be established in her name for the benefit of future nursing students.

After mass and internment and in fulfillment of Karen's wishes, all are invited to a celebration of her life at the La Crescent Area Event Center for music, food and companionship. Even if you are not able to attend the service, please feel welcomed to come and celebrate Karen's life with us.

McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.


Published by Winona Daily News on Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Rosary
4:00p.m.
Church of the Crucifixion
La Crescent, MN
Jun
13
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Church of the Crucifixion
La Crescent, MN
Jun
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
CRUCIFIXION CHURCH
407 S 2ND STREET, LA, MN
Jun
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
CRUCIFIXION CHURCH
407 S 2ND STREET, LA, MN
Funeral services provided by:
McCormick Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McCormick Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I was so sorry to hear of Karen's passing. I worked with her at the La Crescent Elementary school and she was a special person. She will be greatly missed.
Mary Will/Papenfuss
Work
June 11, 2021
To the Wieser family I'm very sorry for your loss. I will keep you all in my daily prayers.
Erma M. Dahlquist
June 10, 2021
AL, Heidi, Kelly and Skip, Our deepest condolences. I'll always remember her infectious smile when we spoke, and her smirk when she knew we were just being kids in the 80's! The world lost a beautiful soul. A big hug to you all. Jeff
Jeff & Venice Eldred
June 7, 2021
I am in shock. Karen was a childhood friend. She was always kind and caring. I know she will be missed. May eternal life shine upon her.
Mary (Justin) Rusin
Friend
June 7, 2021
Al and family, please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. We have many happy memories of time spent with you and Karen in Florida. Such a kind, caring and fun Lady. She will be missed by many. Our sympathy to all of you.
Dennis and Vickie Yeiter
Friend
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results