Karen Marie (Radtke) Wieser

Karen Marie Wieser has arrived in her eternal home. She was born July 24, 1949, and passed away June 4, 2021, on the eve of her 50th Wedding Anniversary to the love of her life, Al Wieser, Jr.

Karen was a nurse through and through, not just on her paper degree. She lived her life caring for her family, friends and community. She took great pride in being in the first BSN, RN class graduating from Viterbo. She had a full nursing career, working at St. Francis Hospital in her early years, and later working for over 20 years for La Crescent-Hokah School District as the School Nurse. After retirement, she loved spending time in Florida, and she stayed active caring for her neighbors and friends, always taking others to appointments, having friends for dinner, and bike rides with Al and Heidi.

Karen is survived by her most loved husband, Al, of 50 years; and her children: Heidi (Joe) Thesing, Kelly (Scott) Iverson, Al "Skip" (Trisha) Wieser, III and Nathan Wieser (Jenna Bilskemper). She loved and adored her grandchildren: Rochelle Thesing (Tim Rindahl), Levi Thesing, Amanda Iverson, Autumn Iverson, and Rose Wieser. She is also survived by her sister, Sandra (Vernon) Starke, brothers and sisters-in-laws: Joe and Mary Wieser, Rosemary and Gene Feuerhelm, Elaine and Jim Riehle, Leonard Wieser, Joanne Wieser, Richard and Sheila Wieser, Ruth and Jerry Berns, Sr., Linda Wieser, OSF, Kathy and Duane Undeland, Ed and Ruth Wieser, Terry and Mary Beth Wieser, Patty and Warren Undeland, Betty and Mark Dokken, Bernie and Mike McCormick, Steve Wieser, Jeff and Andrea Wieser, Brian and Kathy Wieser; numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews; and cousins. She also especially loved her godchildren: Michael Wieser, Ross Luecke, Elliott Wieser and Olivia Wieser.

Karen is preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Rosemarie Radtke, brothers-in-law: Larry Luecke and Charlie Wieser; sisters-in law: Joan Wieser and Renee Wieser; godson Michael Wieser; and nieces: Kari Schultz and Beth Berns.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Church of the Crucifixion, La Crescent. Father John Evans II, will officiate and burial will follow at Old Pine Creek Catholic Cemetery, La Crescent. A rosary and prayer service, led by Sr. Linda Wieser, will be said at 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the church and visitation will be from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. Visitation will also be from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Monday before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Crucifixion School or District 300 Foundation for a Memorial Scholarship to be established in her name for the benefit of future nursing students.

After mass and internment and in fulfillment of Karen's wishes, all are invited to a celebration of her life at the La Crescent Area Event Center for music, food and companionship. Even if you are not able to attend the service, please feel welcomed to come and celebrate Karen's life with us.

McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.