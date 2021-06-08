Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winona Daily News
Winona Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Karleen Jean Mullen

Karleen Jean Mullen

Karleen Jean Mullen was a caring mother, wife, sister and friend. She passed away on Sunday May 23, 2021 in Sacramento, CA at age 57.

Karleen was born in Estherville, Iowa to her parents Pete and Eleanor Prust. She grew up in St. Peter, MN with seven older siblings including: Paul, Mike, Dave, John, Linda, Lois, and Karen. While in college at Winona State University Karleen worked at the Hot Fish Shop and worked out at the YMCA, where she met her husband, David Mullen. They have two sons: Tommy and Bobby Mullen.

Karleen had a bright personality that could light up a room. She was a people person and loved to help others. Karleen loved her time working at Winona State University because of the relationships she had with her coworker's and student workers. While living in California, she worked for California State University-Sacramento and continued to take student workers under her wings.

People say you can tell a lot about a person by the car they drive. Karleen drove a convertible mustang gt. If you were a passenger you had to be ready because she loved to "punch it". She would laugh like a little girl after making you squirm in the passenger seat.

Her love for life will continue to shine bright through all the people she touched.

Celebration of life will be held at the JC Pavilion at Lake Winona from 1:00 to 3:00pm on June 13, 2021. A remembrance speech will be held at 2:00pm.


Published by Winona Daily News on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
JC Pavilion
Lake Winona, MN
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
14 Entries
I only knew Karleen over the phone as a work colleague, but felt like I knew her personally. I will not forget her kindness, joy and wonderful sense of humor. Deepest condolences to her dear family.
Tina W.
Work
July 2, 2021
We are so saddened to hear of Karleen's passing. We will always remember how sweet and kind she was. And what a great mother she was! She raised 2 wonderful sons, and we were blessed to be a part of Bobby's life for a short time. We will keep you all in our prayers. With Sympathy, Dan and Mary Johnson and Jacob
The Johnson Family
Friend
June 20, 2021
The Sac State family offers our deepest condolences to Dave and everyone in Karleen's family. We were blessed to work with Karleen. She understood what is important in life - connecting with people, sharing laughter, and taking time to notice details that bring joy. She was an exceptional addition to our team with her quick smile and abundant energy. We will miss her dearly.
Daryn Ockey
Work
June 17, 2021
Mullen family and Prust family, we are so sorry for your loss. I am cousin Jayne Schroeder from Omaha Nebraska and also on behalf of my family (Rob, Cindy, and our mother Stella) {Dad was Morris Schroeder, brother of Eleanor Prust}. I remember Karleen when I was little and we are the same age. Bless all of you and know that we are thinking of you at this very difficult time. Again so sorry to hear. Sincerely, Schroeder Family
Cousin Jayne Schroeder
Family
June 12, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Dave the kids. I knew Dave and karleen from the YMCA around twenty years ago. She was a sincere, lovely lady and was always very upbeat and pleasant. Dave, I am so sorry to hear of your loss and wish you the best in dealing with it. She will be missed. Keep your chin up, things will get better, and you truly deserve them.
Dick Smith
Friend
June 12, 2021
David, And Boys, Please know that you are in our thoughts an Prayers!, and want you to know that Karleen, will never be Forgotten!, She was the Kindest most Caring Person that we ever met!, and the most Upbeat ,Pleasant Person to be Around!, When Karleen was in the room, she just lit it Up!, She was a People´s Person 100%, and one could tell just by Her Attitude, that she Loved People!, God Bless Her, One Knows that she is with our Lord, Jesus Christ, in our Heavenly Home!, She will be missed by All that knew her!, But as We have been Promised by our Lord, We will All be together Again, in Our Heavenly Home!, GodBless You, and the Boys!, Love , Mark & Beth
Mark & Beth Parma
Family
June 12, 2021
One of the nicest, kindest, upbeat, positive people I've ever met. I feel lucky to have crossed Karleen's path. I knew her as Sunny, & am so grateful to have worked for her & Dave in the tree business. She had a gift of bringing out the best in people. Through a simple phone call or in person. Always organized & ready to help. Full of laughter. All my love & prayers to her family & friends.
Chris Martin
Work
June 12, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about Karleen. She was a lovely person whose kindness shines through in her beautiful family. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this difficult time
Pat and Mary Paulson
Friend
June 11, 2021
I started work at Sacramento State on the same day as Karleen - May 6, 2019. We connected immediately and celebrated a first day lunch club, along with Kellie Urkov, every few months. We explored eateries and picnic tables across campus. I love her energy and spirit and miss her dearly. Love, Kelly
Kelly Siefkin
Work
June 9, 2021
Cougar we called her! She was always spunky. Very sorry for your loss Proust family.
Steve Leonard
Friend
June 8, 2021
I worked in the same Hall at WSU as Karleen. I loved talking with her as she really did light up a room with her smile and positive attitude. My sympathies for the family, she was loved by many. Nothing but fond memories of this wonderful lady.
Gary Kastello
Work
June 8, 2021
A much loved sister in law and precious family member. A harder worker would be difficult to find. I loved her catchphrase "how can we make it happen ? " She got done what needed to be done, and then some. A devoted wife, mom, sister,friend. Miss the beautiful lady so much.
Kristie A Rundell
Family
June 8, 2021
I treasure her joyful spirit and feel blessed to have known her as a loving, caring youngest of three sisters. I know the angels rejoiced as she entered the Promise Land. I shall hold her in my heart with joyful memories forever. Her eldest sister, Linda.
Linda M. Prust
Family
June 8, 2021
She will be missed so much. I can't tell you all just how much I loved this girl. She was my sister and my best friend. We didn't always see eye to eye on everything, but we certainly were always there for each other, that's for sure. Her family was just such a big part of my life. All the love and laughter just never stopped. I was always able to stick my nose into their world whenever possible and somehow I could manage to squeeze in there somewhere. I certainly enjoyed the ride. I never wanted it to stop. I was suppose to be the one to go first. I just don't know how to live without her.
KAREN PRUST
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results