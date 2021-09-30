Kathleen J. Albrecht

Kathleen J. Albrecht, 90 of Houston, MN. passed away on September 27, 2021 at Gundersen Medical Center. She was born August 30, 1931 in La Crosse, WI. to Timothy and Agnes (Striegel) Severson. On May 12, 1955 she married Arlyn E. Albrecht at St. John's Lutheran Church in Nodine, MN.

Arlyn and Kathy made their home in Dakota, MN. where they raised six children.

Kathy ran a daycare out of their home and became known as "Nanny" to many children over the years. She also belonged to the Applefest board and enjoyed her time escorting the Queen and her court for several years.

Over the years many family cookouts and get-togethers were held at her home in Dakota.

She is survived by daughters, Cheryl (Carl) Olsen and Karen Albrecht; sons, Mike Albrecht, Ronald (Jennifer) Albrecht, and Larry (Hiedi) Albrecht; grandchildren, Miranda (Kevin) Huddleston, Paul (Jenny) Solem, Stacy (Clinton) Ketchum, Bradley Haijek, Leslie (Kevin) Lange, Mark (Amber) Hanson, Sidney (Kyle) Koeller, Mason Albrecht, Heather (Tyler) Horman, Josh (Katelyn) Albrecht, and Sadie, Cierra, and Maria Albrecht; and 18 great grandchildren.

She is further survived by sister, Delores Smikla; brother, Tom Severson; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arlyn; son, Allen, who passed away on September 27, 1970; granddaughter, Kelly Sue Beach; son-in-law, Scott Solem; brother, Richard Severson; and her beloved Buster.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 1st at St. John's Lutheran Church, Nodine, MN. Pastor Dennis Harbach will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson Street, La Crosse and again at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

