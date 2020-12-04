Kathleen 'Kay' Marie Danielson

ONALASKA, Wis. -- Kathleen "Kay" Marie Danielson, 77 of Onalaska died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at All Saints Memory Care in Madison, Wis. She was born Dec. 5, 1942, to Alois and Veronica (Arnoldy) Rivers. Kay married Gregory Danielson, Nov. 7, 1964, and together they had two children. He preceded her in death Oct. 29, 1968. She later married John Knecht.

Kay worked as a registered nurse at Onalaska Care Center and then Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse, where she retired. Kay loved her nursing job and helping all the patients she took care of. She enjoyed socializing with her girlfriends over coffee, gardening, baking cookies, her pets and spending time with her family.

Kay is survived by her children, Peter Danielson and Julie Brinen; grandson, Alex Brinen; and siblings, Virginia Lehnertz and Alan (Lisa) Rivers. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Susan; and husbands, Gregory and John.

The family is especially grateful for the nurses and staff at All Saints Memory Care and Agrace Hospice Care, for the care Kay received. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with the Rev. Chinnappa Pothireddy officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family.