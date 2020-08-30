Kathryn "Kay" Mary Doelle

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. -- Kathryn "Kay" Mary Doelle, 72, of Fountain City passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at her home.

Kay is survived by her children, John of Arcadia, and Jan (Jim Winsand) of Holmen; brothers, Mark Pronschinske and Carl (Kathy) Pronley; sister, Jane Sendelbach; and in-laws, Hal Tritz and Bea Pronley. Private services will be held. A celebration of life will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at Glencoe Town Hall. To express condolences visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.