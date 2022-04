Hi Shirley, I am so sorry to hear about Kyle. I remember you telling stories about him when we worked together and I know how much you loved and cared for him throughout his life. Hopefully the loving memories in your heart will carry you through this heartbreaking loss. I wanted you to know that I am thinking about you and keeping you and your loved ones in my prayers. Love, Wendy

Wendy Hanewall January 4, 2022