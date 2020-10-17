Laura Mae Veerkamp

SAINT CHARLES -- Laura Mae Veerkamp, 88, of St. Charles died Friday, Oct., 9, 2020, in her home while under hospice care.

She was born June 18, 1932, to Joseph and Emma (Spinler) Kabage and raised in rural Dodge Center, Minn. She graduated from Dodge Center High School in 1950, and worked for an insurance company after graduation.

Laura married Ralph Veerkamp, Nov. 27, 1954. They moved to California, while Ralph was in the Navy. After finishing his tour in service they moved to Rollingstone, and then to Altura. Laura worked for Hubbard Milling, at their turkey processing facility. After that she did in-home child care.

After Ralph's death in 1997, she moved to St. Charles, to be closer to her children. She worked at Kwik Trip, until she retired and then volunteered at the St. Charles Resource Center.

Laura was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and belonged to the Rosary Society. She enjoyed flower gardening.

Survivors include six children, Katherine (Stephen) Littlefield of St. Charles, Charles Veerkamp of St. Charles, Dennis (Deb) Veerkamp of St. Charles, David (Corinne) Veerkamp of St. Charles, James Veerkamp of Lewiston, and Sheryl (James) Jones of Boyd, Wis.; 17 grandchildren, Leah (Luke) Stinson of Ridgeway, Minn., James (Rebecca) Littlefield of St. Charles, Christina (Rob) Jones of Menomonie, Joseph (Berny) Littlefield of Sterling Heights, Mich., Jill Veerkamp of St. Charles, Michelle Marking of Red Wing, Minn., Candance (Kendall) Kirk of Haslet, Texas, John Littlefield of St. Charles, Amy (Luke) Rieke of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., Jessica Veerkamp of St. Charles, Jennifer Veerkamp of St. Charles, Breanna Veerkamp of Rochester, Minn., Kristina (Steven) Kersik of Manhattan, Kan., Julie Littlefield of St. Charles, Kylie (Brodie) Will of Goodview, Kenneth Veerkamp of Utica, Joseph Veerkamp of Lewiston; and many great- grandchildren.

Laura was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; son, Michael Joseph; her parents; brothers and sisters; and son-in-law, Stephen Littlefield.

A memorial service will be held at a later date for the immediate family.