Menu
Search
Menu
Winona Daily News
Winona Daily News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Leora Skroch

Leora Skroch

Leora Skroch, 72, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Trempealeau County Health Care Center, Whitehall.

Leora was born April 25, 1948, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Arcadia, Wis., to Rudolph and Mary (Sendelbach) Pronschinske. She married Allen J. Skroch, June 21, 1969, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waumandee, Wis. He died Jan. 25, 1982.

Leora worked at Wincraft, Supreme School Supply and Indee Mini Mart. Leora was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

Leora is survived by three children, Dale (Denise) Skroch of Eau Claire, Wis., Gerald (Nancy) Skroch of Fountain City, Wis., and Richard (Brenda) Skroch of Independence, Wis.; 10 grandchildren, Cameron, Hailey, Bethany, Evan, Tiffani, Melani, Lucas, April and Dustin Skroch and Ashley Mielke; two great-grandchildren, Owen and Elizabeth Mielke; two brothers, Rudy (Dorothy) Pronschinske and Robert (Carolyn) Pronschinske, both of Arcadia; three sisters, Rita Bork of Waumandee, Anna Schmitt of Fountain City and Janice Weiss of Mondovi, Wis.; two sisters-in-law, Beverly Bautch of Oak Creek and Debbie Kamla of Arcadia; one brother-in-law, Ron Skroch of Independence.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Allen; daughter, Jolene; and sister, Doris Filla.

Mass of Christian Burial (with COVID-19 guidelines) will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence, with the Rev. George Thayilkuzhithottu officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to Mass.

Online condolences may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com. COVID-19 guidelines for the Mass are posted on the funeral home website.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winona Daily News on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Edison Funeral Home - Independence
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.