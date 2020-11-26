Lester Edward Plank

COCHRANE, Wis. -- Lester Edward Plank of Cochrane died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Watkins Manor, where he lived the last 18 months.

He was born Nov. 27, 1928, in the town of Belvidere, to Edward and Lydia Plank (nee,. Hunger).

Lester was a graduate of Cochrane High 1946. On May 23, 1950, Lester was united in marriage to the late Adeline Plank (nee, Comero) at Christ Lutheran Church in Cochrane. They moved to their new home in 1977, but both continued to work on their farm until 1990. Adeline went to be with our Lord in 2009.

Lester will be missed by daughter, Ruth (Victor) White; grandson, Aaron (Melissa) White; granddaughter, Nicole (Adam) Diaz; and five great-grandchildren, Logan, Ryley and Avery Diaz, as well as Keira and Kelcie White; and sister-in-law, Lavonne Comero.

Funeral service will be private for family and Pastor Mark Wilde officiating. Burial will be at Fountain City Public Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lester's name to either Christ Lutheran Church, Cochrane, or to the Watkins Manor, Winona.

The Talbot Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.