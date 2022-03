Lilah J. Beach

TREMPEALEAU -- Lilah J. Beach, 81 of Trempealeau died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Gundersen Health System. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, at 910 East 2nd St., Winona, the temporary event center for Hoff Celebration of Life Center. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family.