Menu
Search
Menu
Winona Daily News
Winona Daily News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lillian Ann Hinkley
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020

Lillian Ann (Parpart) Hinkley

Lillian Ann (Parpart) Hinkley passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

Lillian was born Feb. 18, 1935, to Fred E. and Frances Parpart. She married Neil A. Hinkley, Aug. 15, 1953. Lillian worked at Shuler Candy Factory. Then she began working at Lake Center Switch, from which she retired.

Lillian loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. She also enjoyed doing her crafts, sewing, and knitting. Lillian also was a part of the VFW Women's Auxiliary.

Lillian is survived by Neil, her husband of 67 years; and her son, Larry (Patti) Hinkley of Winona; and her daughter, Mary Carlson of Rochester, Minn.; and six grandchildren, Jason, Missy, Tracy and Tiffany Hinkley, Tom and Dan Brown; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Kay Brown; and her brothers and sisters; and many other dear family members.

Private family services will be held.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, and Fountain City, Wis. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winona Daily News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fawcett-Junker Funeral Home & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.