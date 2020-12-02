Lillian Ann (Parpart) Hinkley

Lillian Ann (Parpart) Hinkley passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

Lillian was born Feb. 18, 1935, to Fred E. and Frances Parpart. She married Neil A. Hinkley, Aug. 15, 1953. Lillian worked at Shuler Candy Factory. Then she began working at Lake Center Switch, from which she retired.

Lillian loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. She also enjoyed doing her crafts, sewing, and knitting. Lillian also was a part of the VFW Women's Auxiliary.

Lillian is survived by Neil, her husband of 67 years; and her son, Larry (Patti) Hinkley of Winona; and her daughter, Mary Carlson of Rochester, Minn.; and six grandchildren, Jason, Missy, Tracy and Tiffany Hinkley, Tom and Dan Brown; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Kay Brown; and her brothers and sisters; and many other dear family members.

Private family services will be held.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, and Fountain City, Wis. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.