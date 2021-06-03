Menu
Lois Nora Gehrke Anderson
FUNERAL HOME
Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapels - Eden Prairie
7625 Mitchell Road
Eden Prairie, MN

Lois Nora Gehrke Anderson

Lois Nora Gehrke Anderson, born December 10, 1929, in Chatfield, Minnesota Lois was the 8th of Louis and Frieda Gehrke's 10 children. Lois attended John Marshall High School in St. Paul. In November of 1948 Lois married Harold Anderson at St. Stephanus Lutheran Church in St. Paul. They farmed in southeastern Minnesota, renting and owning farms in Dover, St. Charles, Rushford, Lewiston, and Mabel. For 24 years, Lois served students, faculty and administrators as secretary for the principals and superintendents at both Rushford and Mabel-Canton public schools. Lois is survived by six children, Barbara (Jack Schintgen), Bradley (Karen), Clark (Betty), Phillip (Hope), Scott (Julia) and Carolyn (Mark Lillehaugen). She was also the proud Grandma to 19 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Croix Hospice, 7831 East Bush Lake Road, Suite #202, Minneapolis, MN 55439. Memorial service Saturday, June 12, 2:00 PM with visitation one hour prior to service at Washburn McReavy, 7625 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55344.


Published by Winona Daily News on Jun. 3, 2021.
Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapels - Eden Prairie
Our sympathy for the loss of your Mom to you all.
Dave and Kristi Tveten
Friend
June 6, 2021
