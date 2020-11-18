Lois Richardson

Lois Richardson peacefully passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Plum City Care Center. Lois Lucille Martin was born to Ina "Belle" (Doughty) and Harry Martin. of Arkansaw, Wis., Feb. 28, 1930. As a child she enjoyed traveling with her parents, visiting with friends and relatives. She was 13, when her baby brother, Hal was born.

Lois graduated from Arkansaw High School, then went to the State College in Eau Claire. She worked the telephone switchboard for a few years. She worked at the school in Arkansaw, for a short time as well. Then worked for the Courier Wedge for over 25 years. Lois met her husband, Leslie Richardson, at a dance she attended with his sisters. He was literally the boy next door. However, he was much older than her and he went off to war. They were married in 1949, at the United Methodist Church in Arkansaw, and continued to dance their way through 40 lovely years of marriage. Together they had eight children, first Jacquelyn, then Lonnie, Kevin, Arlyn, Kurt, Craig (Tony), Perry (Pete) and Stephanie.

Lois and Joe enjoyed dancing, the waltz, polkas and square dancing, they danced like they were floating on air. They met a lot of friends along the way and traveling to polka fests with their friends, became an annual event for them. In 1960 Lois attended the dedication of the Hiawatha Bridge, spanning the Mississippi River in Red Wing. President Eisenhower came to Red Wing to dedicate the bridge. More than 20,000 people attended the event, and the president spoke on Main Street in downtown Red Wing. Lois was involved in the Memorial Day service at the Arkansaw Memorial Cemetery, Old Settlers, Royal Neighbors, Moose Lodge and she was a very active member of the Red Hat Ladies. She enjoyed going for her Wednesday morning coffee clutch. Whenever/where-ever there was something going on, Lois was there. After the death of her husband in 1990, she and several other ladies from the area spent every Friday night going to a fish fry somewhere and then going back to the house for a game of cards. In 2006, she moved from one hill in Arkansaw, where she had always lived, to the "other" hill in Arkansaw. In 2015, the Plum City Care Center became her home.

Lois is survived by her daughter, Jacquelyn of Mondovi; daughter-in-law, Deb; and sons, Kurt (Sue) of Arkansaw, Kevin, Craig and Perry (Becky) of Durand; and daughter, Stephanie (Paul) Yingst of Germany; 19 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Polly Martin, Ethel Richardson and Marlys Baskin; brother-in-law, Dick (Lou) Richardson.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leslie (Joe); brother, Hal; sons, Lonnie and Arlyn; and granddaughter, Julie; in-laws, Bill and Delores Richardson, Emil and Lillian White, Lyle Richardson, Archie and Karen Richardson, Myrna Poeschel, and Jim and Dayna Rutherford.

Graveside services with Pastor Grace Baldridge officiating, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at the Arkansaw Memorial Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing is required. Goodrich Funeral Home in Durand is assisting the family. To express online condolences, visit obituaries at www.gooodrichfh.com.

Please direct any memorials to the Pepin County Food Pantry, or the Arkansaw Community Center for renovation projects.