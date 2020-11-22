Lois M. Czaplewski

Lois M. Czaplewski, 75, of Winona died peacefully surrounded by her loving family Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, after battling esophageal cancer.

She was born May 27, 1945, in Winona, to Walter and Lillie (Thomas) Solberg, and graduated from Peterson High School in 1963. On Nov. 19, 1966, Lois married Ted Czaplewski, passing one day before their 54th wedding anniversary. Lois and Ted made their home in Winona and had four children.

She held office management and bookkeeping jobs at several local businesses including Jetco Tool and Die, Westfield, and Eckert and Carlson. Ted and Lois retired in 2001, and enjoyed many winters in Clearwater, Fla.

Lois was a committed community member, an active member of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka, where she was a Eucharistic minister and taught religious education; she volunteered at the Winona Athletic Club for countless steak fry dinners; she belonged to several local organizations including the "Lois Club," Women's Aglow, and Joybells. Lois set an example of living with confidence and loving with open arms of joy. She relished every moment spent with her family and never missed the opportunity to enjoy a parade. She will be remembered for her sparkling eyes and smile, always in on the joke. A strong woman of great humor, she raised children who carry on her laughing spirit. She was a caretaker of many; her children's friends often considered Lois a second mother. Beloved by her sisters, Sandy and Karen, she shared shopping weekends, late night laughs and endless games of cards.

Lois is survived by her husband, Ted Czaplewski of Winona; sons, Chuck (Kelly) Czaplewski of Appleton, Wis., Nicholas (Jennifer) Czaplewski of Eden Prairie, Minn.; daughter, Kim Czaplewski of Winona; grandchildren, Katie, Jack, Rudy, Claire, and Sam Czaplewski; sister, Karen Solberg of Winona; godson, Adam Solberg; brother-in-law, Mike Morgan; sisters-in-law, Kathy Olsen and Bonnie Czaplewski; nieces, Ellie Garbina, Susan Morgan, Tina Kearney, Ann Olsen, Terri Hansen, Amy Czaplewski; and nephew, Billy Olsen. She also leaves behind many friends, too numerous to name.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Anthony Czaplewski; sister, Sandy Morgan; and brothers-in-law, Benedict Czaplewski Jr., Jim Czaplewski, and Bill Olsen.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. noon Monday, Nov. 30, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. The Very Reverend Patrick Arens will officiate. Lois will be laid to rest in St. Mary's Cemetery. Those attending will be required to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines for religious gatherings.

Online condolences or memories may be left for Lois' family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.