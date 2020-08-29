Lois Sharboneau

STOCKTON, Minn. -- Lois Sharboneau, 95, from the small town of Stockton, went to be with the Lord Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. She was born Aug. 29, 1924, the daughter of dairy farmers, mother, Helen Kulawski and father, Walter Brown. She had one brother, Melvin Brown. Lois and her husband, David Sharboneau IV, were married April 24, 1948, in Stockton. Rising through life from being, the small town farm girl, Lois set her course to abundance and adventure, alongside her husband of 30 years, and beyond.

Never one to complain of her challenges or hardships, Lois always offered a positive comment. She surmounted through business starting with a small produce store in Rochester Minn. As life progressed she became a world leader in the beer and beverage industry, mainly with the Schlitz brand. She accomplished numerous milestones in life including a world record as a safari hunter. She was an original supporter of MADD, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, after losing her son, David Sharboneau. Even until her last days, Lois was interested in being involved with new ideas and progress, including new technologies in medicine. Throughout her life, from behind the scenes, she had a driving force to help sick children and their families, assisted in building homes for others, and always wanted to make sure that the underprivileged had a fair chance. She always believed that as long as someone wanted something better they should have the right to go get it.

Lois never believed that "who you are" was made up of where you come from or who is in your past, but rather where you are going and what you do with your future. Lois showed that as a great example in our lives every day. Never a day did she feel sorry for herself because she faced a challenge or a hardship. Many times we heard her say, "Thank God for what you have and work on the rest. If you offer it up to the good Lord above, somehow He will find a way to work it out for you." Those of us in her close circle listened numerous times as she would tell us, "Anything worth doing is worth doing well, even if it is murder!" She got our attention!

She is survived by three children, Diana King, Renee Sharboneau, and Pierre Sharboneau; six grandchildren, Samuel Rodriguez, Jason King, Lori Yandle, April Rider, Mark Rodriguez and Braydon Sharboneau; and nine great-grandchildren, Breanna, Roberto, Natalie, Owen, Hayden, Julianna, Vivianna, Tatianna, and Emma.

Lois lived by the Bible verse of Matthew 19:14, "…Let the children come to me and do not forbid them, for the Kingdom of Heaven belongs to such as these."

She would have been 96 years old on the day of her memorial service. Her memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills in Austin, Texas, with viewing starting at 9 a.m.

Your prayers are most welcome. If you wish to provide flowers, feel free to contact any florist or Freytag Florists at freytagsflorist.com or phone (512) 371-5640.

If anyone wishes to donate, she would have liked a donation in her memory to a children's charity of your choice or Make a Wish Foundation at https://donate.starlight.org/lois.