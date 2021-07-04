Louise "Punkie" Larson

WINONA - Louise "Punkie" Larson, 74 of Winona, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Gundersen- St. Elizabeth's Care Center in Wabasha. Punkie was born on August 15, 1946 in Winona to Lester and Lora (Lande) Kanz. Shortly after graduating high school, Punkie began her career with Winona County. She held several positions, from working in the courthouse to working as a detention deputy for 26 years, and ending her career working with the public health nurse. On August 22, 1986 she married William "Ted" Larson. They shared 26 years together before he passed away in 2012.

Punkie enjoyed listening to Elvis, collecting owl figurines, watching the Twins & Vikings, especially Joe Sensor, and playing in the women's softball league. Ted & Punkie cherished relaxing on their houseboat, the peace of the river, and time with family & friends. Most of all she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Punkie is survived by: her children: Lisa (Jim) Richter of River Falls, WI, Patrick (Cindy) Ebert of Lake City, MN, Brian Ebert of Rochester, MN, and Cindy (Greg) Danielson of Wykoff, MN; grandchildren: Kirsten (Nick) Sax, Matthew Ebert, Trevor (Desi) Ebert, Jordan (Abby) Ebert, Alexis Ebert, Austin Ebert, Dawn Walston, Debbie Strain, and Deanna Danielson; nine great-grandchildren; brothers: Larry Kanz and Lee (Cindy) Kanz; and Ted's children.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ted; sister, Linda Kanz; and brother, Lonnie Kanz.

The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and Gundersen- St. Elizabeth's Care Center for the care they provided Louise.

A celebration of Punkie's life will be held at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, led by Funeral Celebrant Jen Corcoran. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Louise will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery. Please leave a memory of Punkie and view her video tribute at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family.

