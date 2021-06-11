Lynda Kulas

After a lengthy and determined battle, Lynda Kulas passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was predeceased by parents, Douglas and Dorothy Simmons and sister, Darlene Kozlowski. Leaving behind husband, Thomas; siblings, Grant and Nancy; and children: Cameron, Stan (Kimberly), Jonathan (Kim), Christopher (Tiffany), Patricia (Carmine), Leanne (David); and step children: John (Amy), Kate, Robert and Charles. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Meredith, Tommy, Edward, Diezel, Mikayla, Adisyn, Emily, Hayden, Kayleen, Aden, Maren, Aaren, Helen, Tristen and Mikey.

Lynda was born in Port Arthur, Ontario on August 3, 1950 and moved to Kenora, Ontario in 1956 where she raised her children. In 2009 she met the love of her life, Tom and spent the rest of her days by his side in Houston, MN.

Lynda loved children, so much so that she drove school bus on and off for 40 years and loved every minute of it. She proudly displayed artwork from "her kids" on the fridge and enjoyed bringing them ice cream treats on really hot school days. She kept busy by volunteering with several groups and would eagerly await her monthly quilt guild meeting to show off her newest completed project.

If not behind her sewing machine on her down time, Lynda could be found outside, either tending a garden, her chickens or taking her children (then grandchildren) on a camping adventure. There were many shared laughs over trying to put up a tent in the wind, and convincing her children that it wasn't ashes in the macaroni, but pepper.

Lynda was a beacon of light to those who knew her. Her world-class hugs could change the most challenging situations and her smile would brighten a room. She will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

The family would like to thank the Heartland Hospice Care for their dedication to Lynda's comfort in the final stages. A very special thank you to Alyssa, your compassion and dedication will never be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heartland Hospice Care, the Heart and Stroke Foundation, or your local legion auxiliary. A family gathering to celebrate her life has not been planned at this time. Hoff Funeral Home of Houston is assisting the family. Please share a memory of Lynda at her online quest book, at www.hofffuneral.com.