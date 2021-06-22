Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winona Daily News
Winona Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret Jean Tweedy
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service Winona/Goodview
3480 Service Dr
Goodview, MN

Margaret Jean Tweedy

Margaret Jean Tweedy, 68 of Buffalo City, WI, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at St. Michael's Assisted Living in Fountain City. Peggy was born on March 6, 1953 in Winona, MN to John and Harriet (Breitlow) Tweedy. Peggy was a graduate of St. Mary's College and continued as an instructor at the local university for as long as her health permitted. She subsequently became involved with preservation and the Winona Historical Society. As an avid reader she enjoyed educating herself and others and continued to do so throughout her life. Her love of the natural world never faded as she continually marveled at the beauty of the surrounding areas.

Peggy is survived by her siblings: Kathryn (Frank LessArd) Tweedy of Winona, Marion West of Kooskia, ID, and David Tweedy of Steamboat Springs, CO; sister-in-law, Robin Latta-Tweedy of Branford, CT; nephews, Jason and Brendan Tweedy; multiple cousins; and her friend and caregiver, Donna Davis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: James and George; and brother-in-law, Fred West.

Peggy's family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at St. Michael's Assisted Living.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, led by Funeral Celebrant Ashley Czaplewski. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona. Memorials may be directed to the Winona Area Humane Society. Please leave a memory of Peggy and sign her online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family.


Published by Winona Daily News on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service Winona/Goodview
3480 Service Dr, Goodview, MN
Jun
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service Winona/Goodview
3480 Service Dr, Goodview, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service Winona/Goodview
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service Winona/Goodview.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sad to hear of Peggys passing. Have fond memories of the Tweedy family from the swim team to Latsch Beach antics. Very sorry for your loss.
Julie Luke
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results