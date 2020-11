Marge Wolfe

Marge Wolfe passed away Sunday, Nov 8, 2020, at her home, with her family by her side.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Winona. Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.