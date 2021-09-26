Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winona Daily News
Winona Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marie Elizabeth Moore
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN

Marie Elizabeth Moore

SAINT PAUL - Moore, Marie Elizabeth age 94 of Saint Paul, MN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Wanda Owecke; sister, Nancy Johnson and brother, Jerome Owecke. Marie is survived by her children: Tom Moore, Mike (Mary) Moore, Tim (Brenda) Moore, Joe Moore, John (Kathy) Moore and Kathleen (Steve) Ames; grandchildren: Natalie Moore, Grant, Jason, Paul Moore and Pamela Giordano, Tom Moore, Shannon and Alyssa Moore, Will, Missy and Megan Ames; great-grandchildren: Anne and Arthur Moore.

Marie was born on October 20, 1926 in Winona, MN. She dedicated her life to her family and caring for others throughout her career in nursing. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. She enjoyed dark chocolate, reading, playing cards, visiting Winona, going to Perch Lake and listening to classical music.

Mom loved fresh flowers, in her honor, please buy a bouquet of flowers for your own enjoyment to remember our mother. The family is forever grateful to the many people who cared for our mother this last month.

Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 1 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 515 South Albert Street, Saint Paul, MN, 55116. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Private interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Winona, MN.


Published by Winona Daily News on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
515 South Albert Street, Saint Paul, MN
Oct
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
515 South Albert Street, Saint Paul, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Roseville Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roseville Memorial Chapel O'Halloran & Murphy - Roseville Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Mrs Moore was my supervisor in my first job as an RN, back in the 70's. She was the most incredible mentor a young woman could have. I learned an enormous amount from her - not just about how to be a good nurse, but how to be a good leader. I was so lucky to have known her. My sincere condolences on your families loss.
Marilyn Linderman
Work
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results