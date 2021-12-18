Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winona Daily News
Winona Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marilyn H. Killian
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Home – Bay View
3801 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI

Marilyn H. Killian

Marilyn H. Killian 74, of South Milwaukee died on December 12, 2021. Marilyn was born to Alphonse and Helen (Sosalla) Killian on December 7, 1947. Marilyn had lived in Independence and then they family moved to Milwaukee.

Marilyn is survived by her son: Elliott Ignasiak; brothers: David (Barbara O'Neil) Killian and Gary (Noreen) Killian. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends and family may call on Sunday at the Heritage Funeral Home on Howell Ave. in Milwaukee from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, where there will be a 7:30 PM prayer service, and again on Monday from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at Devine Mercy Church on 695 College Ave. in South Milwaukee, with Mass at 11:00 AM.

To leave online condolences please visit www.heritagefuneral.com.


Published by Winona Daily News on Dec. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Home – Bay View
3801 South Howell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Dec
19
Prayer Service
7:30p.m.
Heritage Funeral Home – Bay View
3801 South Howell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Dec
20
Calling hours
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Devine Mercy Church
695 College Ave., South Milwaukee, WI
Dec
20
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Devine Mercy Church
695 College Ave., South Milwaukee, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Home – Bay View
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home – Bay View.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I was so very sorry to hear of Marilyn's passing. I was her neighbor for 20 years. We had many pleasant walks in the park.
Diana Burkel
December 19, 2021
From your neighbor who watched and learned from your plantings and transplantings through many years. May your flowers blossom around you in heaven.
ANGIE WANDLER
Friend
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results