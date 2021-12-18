Marilyn H. Killian

Marilyn H. Killian 74, of South Milwaukee died on December 12, 2021. Marilyn was born to Alphonse and Helen (Sosalla) Killian on December 7, 1947. Marilyn had lived in Independence and then they family moved to Milwaukee.

Marilyn is survived by her son: Elliott Ignasiak; brothers: David (Barbara O'Neil) Killian and Gary (Noreen) Killian. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends and family may call on Sunday at the Heritage Funeral Home on Howell Ave. in Milwaukee from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, where there will be a 7:30 PM prayer service, and again on Monday from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at Devine Mercy Church on 695 College Ave. in South Milwaukee, with Mass at 11:00 AM.

