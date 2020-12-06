Marjorie A. Moravec

Marjorie A. Moravec, 91, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, from Alzheimer's disease at Meadows on Fairview, in Wyoming, Minn. She was born in Glencoe, Minn., July 22, 1929.

Graduating from Taylors Falls High School, she furthered her education, achieving a B.S. degree in 1951, from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minn., with a major in art and minors in physical education and social studies. In 1957, Marjorie earned her M.A. degree in physical education from the University of Iowa. Between the years of 1951 and 1956, she taught school in Mondovi and Barron, Wis., and in Waverly, Iowa. Marjorie was affiliated with Winona State University, for more than 35 years, at which she taught in the departments of health, physical education and recreation. She also coached basketball, cross country, softball, track and field, tennis and volleyball. She was named District 13 N.A.I.A cross country coach of the year four times. In 1992, she was voted the Conference Outdoor Track Coach of the Year. She was an avid golfer and a 300 bowler. Enjoying the outdoors, she camped, canoed, and toured the Western mountains in the summertime. Marjorie never married but was not alone, spending half of her long life interacting with the youth.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Laura Moravec; brother, Ted Jr.; sister-in-law, Carolyn. She is survived by her brother, Terry (Diane Pfaffel Moravec); sister-in-law, Rita Moravec; along with five nieces; and four nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at The Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Winona, at a later date.